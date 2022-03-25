ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing, endangered man.

According to the sheriff’s office, James D. Hamby was last seen Thursday around 11 a.m. at an address on Shady Grove Road.

He was heading toward the cemetery on Highway 25 in his white truck with the S.C. tag REA690, deputies said. James is around 5 feet 8 inches tall and 200 pounds with glasses.

James D. Hamby (Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

James D. Hamby’s white truck (Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

If anyone sees James or has information regarding his whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office at (864) 260-4405 referencing the case number 2022-03975.