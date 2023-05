ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that are looking for a man that was last seen on Friday, May 12th.

According to deputies, Kelly Fredrick was last seen along Highway 81 North. The family is concerned from a cognitive standpoint. Deputies said that Fredrick has tattoos on his right and left biceps.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864)-260-4400.