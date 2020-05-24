Live Now
Missing man found safe in Greenville

by: WSPA Staff

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A missing 78-year-old man was found safe in Greenville Sunday night, the sheriff’s office says.

Earlier Story:

Greenville County Deputies are searching for missing 78-year-old Norman James Brown, who was last seen at the Lowe’s on Poinsett Highway around 2:00pm.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Norman has dementia and is described as being 5’11” weighing 200 pounds, and was wearing a light blue dress shirt with dark blue pants and a jacket.

Deputies request that anyone with information call 9-1-1 immediately.

