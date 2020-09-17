Deputies searching for missing Man with dementia in Spartanburg Co.

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Sheriff’s Office is asking for the communities help finding 75-year-old Warren E. Lynch.

Deputies tell 7 news he was last seen leaving a residence in the Inman area on Wednesday in a 2013 4-door red Chevrolet Equinox, SC tag number “PYA 855.”

Lynch is described as being 5’08 tall, 185 pounds, having brown eyes and a short salt and pepper afro. He was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

His family says Mr. Lynch was recently diagnosed with dementia, and although he now lives at a Landrum address in Greenville County, he used to reside at a Campobello address in this county until about a year ago.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 911,

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories