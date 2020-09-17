Deputies searching for missing Man with dementia in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Sheriff’s Office is asking for the communities help finding 75-year-old Warren E. Lynch.

Deputies tell 7 news he was last seen leaving a residence in the Inman area on Wednesday in a 2013 4-door red Chevrolet Equinox, SC tag number “PYA 855.”

Lynch is described as being 5’08 tall, 185 pounds, having brown eyes and a short salt and pepper afro. He was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

His family says Mr. Lynch was recently diagnosed with dementia, and although he now lives at a Landrum address in Greenville County, he used to reside at a Campobello address in this county until about a year ago.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 911,