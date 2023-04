ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that they are searching for a missing teenager.

According to deputies, Robert Deshawn Featherston,15, was last seen getting into an unknown truck. Featherston was last seen wearing a red hoodie.

Featherston is described as 6’2 and 141 lbs. If you know where he is, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864)-260-4400.