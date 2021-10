WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and Investigators are searching for a weapon used in a shooting that happened in Woodruff.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said there was a shooting at the American Legion Post at 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 23.

According to SCSO, there was one individual shot during the incident.

SCSO said the SCSODT and Investigators have searched for a weapon in an area of Enoree at the river.

