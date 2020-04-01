1  of  13
Deputies searching for runaway teen girl Abigail Beattie in Anderson Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Abigail Beattie – Courtesy of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a runaway 16-year-old girl.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Abigail Marie Beattie, who left a home on Standridge Road in Anderson and was last seen on March 27 at around 1 p.m. getting into a white or tan truck.

Standridge was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a navy blue and white striped sweatshirt with black shoes.

Anyone with information on Beattie’s whereabouts is asked to call 864-260-4400.

