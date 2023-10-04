Photo of Triston Dill (Source: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that they are searching for a runaway teenager who ran away on Friday, September 29.

According to deputies, Triston Dill, 17, ran away from a home along Old Grove Road in Piedmont around 9 p.m.

Dill is described as 5’7 and weighs 120 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Investigatigators are asking anyone who sees Triston Dill or has information regarding his whereabouts to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at (864)-467-5300.