Deputies searching for shooting suspect in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Greenville County are searching from a man wanted in connection to an overnight shooting.

According to investigators, the incident happened around 10:17 p.m. on 20 Piney Woods Lane.

Deputies said one man was shot and has been taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

An active search is underway for the suspect, who is described as a slender built male wearing a yellow hoodie and black sweatpants with a white stripe. That’s according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s Office K9’s and helicopter are assisting with the search and deputies are urging everyone in the area to stay inside their houses with the doors locked.

Deputies are asking anyone who sees the suspect to call 911 immediately and do not approach him as he might be armed.