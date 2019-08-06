Deputies searching for suspect following robbery at CresCom Bank in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies have been investigating a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon at the CresCom Bank.

Deputies responded just after 4 p.m. to the bank located at 3605 E. North Street.

The suspect went into the bank and gave the teller a note, demanding money, before leaving the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, deputies said.

The suspect was wearing a striped shirt, khaki pants and glasses, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said no injuries were reported and there was no information that would suggest the suspect was armed.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect should contact Crimestoppers of Greenville at (864) 232-7463. Callers may remain anonymous.