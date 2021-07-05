Deputies searching for suspect who opened fire during chase in Oconee County

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a man who opened fire during a chase Monday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop at 3:32 p.m. on Highway 183 near Highway 130 due suspicious behavior by the suspect in the parking lot of Wells Fargo bank on Highway 130 near Salem.

According to the deputies, the chase moved from Oconee County into Pickens County, with the driver of the vehicle being pursued driving at excessive speeds and disregarding a stop sign along with passing vehicles on a double yellow line.

As the chase continued, the driver stopped the vehicle and fired shots at the deputy’s vehicle. The deputy returned fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy who was involved in the chase was unharmed.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location where the driver of the vehicle, who appeared to be the only subject inside, fled on foot on Jamison Road near Freedom Forest Drive.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a search for the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male with facial hair, wearing a dark shirt with either black or brown hair.

The sheriff’s office has requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate the deputy being shot at by the suspect during the pursuit.