GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help searching for two teenagers with medical conditions who ran away from a group home.

Deputies said 16-year-old Ayden Middleton and 15-year-old Delilah Wagner were last seen around 7:30 p.m. at Venice Group Home on South Industrial Drive in Simpsonville.

Deputies described Ayden as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, blue jogging pants and no shoes.

Delilah is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 131 pounds with red hair and brown eyes according to deputies. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray or black jogging pants and no shoes.

12-year-old Isabella Burke ran away with the pair but was later found safe by deputies.

Anyone that locates the juveniles or has information pertaining their whereabouts are asked to call 911.