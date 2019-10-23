Deputies seek dognapper, missing Upstate pup worth $10K

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Authorities are searching for a dognapper and a missing Bichon Frise worth about $10,000 that was snatched from a South Carolina home.

Citing the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, news outlets report the dog named Leah is a 4-year-old “breeding champion” who went missing on Oct. 13. The sheriff’s office says Leah’s microchip was scanned shortly afterward at a Petco in Simpsonville, about 14 miles (22 kilometers) southeast of Greenville.

Police released a photo of a woman who’s seen wheeling the 11-pound dog into the pet store. Deputies are asking anyone with information in the case to contact authorities.

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are requesting information regarding the theft of a stolen…

Posted by Greenville County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 22, 2019

