Deputies seek help in locating missing Taylors man

TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing Taylors man last seen Friday, April 23.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies are searching for 80-year-old John Notartomaso, of Taylors.

Notartomaso was last seen on April 23 around 11:30 a.m. leaving a residence on Boiling Ct. in Taylors. He suffers from Alzheimer’s and other medical impairments that require immediate attention, deputies said.

Notartomaso is 5’0″, 100 pounds with gray hair and was last seen wearing black pants and brown boots with an unknown colored shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911. Deputies also ask that anyone who locates him keep a line of sight on him until law enforcement officials are on scene.