OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help locating a wanted man.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tuesday morning a call came in from a residence near Heath Road stating a man knocked on the door and asked for assistance with a flat tire.

Deputies identified the man as 38-year-old Ralph Jake Goss Jr., of Columbia, who has outstanding arrest warrants from an incident that happened on March 12.

When deputies arrived, Goss ran into the woods.

Goss is wanted on three outstanding arrest warrants on charges of kidnapping, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was driving an older white Honda.

Goss is 5’10” tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

He is also thought to be in possession of a knife, according to deputies.

Deputies are on the scene searching for Goss.

If you come in contact with Goss, call 911. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office advises people to not come in direct contact with him.