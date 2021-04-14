Deputies seek help looking for missing mother, child in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating Ashley Taylor Flack and her 9 month old daughter Gabriella Flack.

Flack is a 29-year-old white female who was last seen in the early morning hours Thursday in Union Mills. Flack may be driving a 1994 four door Pontiac Bonneville bearing NC registration plate TFB-3649m, deputies said.

Flack may be wearing black leggings with a grey and pink sweatshirt.

Ashley and Gabriella Flack (RCSO)

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Flack and her daughter, please contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911, or CRIME STOPPERS at 828-286-8477.

