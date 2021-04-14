Deputies seek help looking for missing mother, child in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating Ashley Taylor Flack and her 9 month old daughter Gabriella Flack.
Flack is a 29-year-old white female who was last seen in the early morning hours Thursday in Union Mills. Flack may be driving a 1994 four door Pontiac Bonneville bearing NC registration plate TFB-3649m, deputies said.
Flack may be wearing black leggings with a grey and pink sweatshirt.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Flack and her daughter, please contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911, or CRIME STOPPERS at 828-286-8477.