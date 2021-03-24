Deputies seek info on apartment shooting that injured woman in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C (WSPA) – Deputies are seeking information about an apartment shooting that happened in March.

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information regarding a shooting that occurred on March 6 at Boulder Creek Apartments on Furman Hall Road.

We previously reported that deputies were called to the scene just before 5 a.m. after a woman was shot at least one time while she was a passenger in a vehicle. Investigators learned that she was riding with at least one other person.

As they were driving in the apartment complex, an unknown subject(s) fired into their car, striking the victim, deputies said.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information regarding this case to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.