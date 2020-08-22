Deputies seek info on homicide of 85-year-old veteran in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Detectives with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help investigating the homicide of a veteran.

Deputies responded to 2130 Harmony Grove Road in Nebo at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19 to find the homeowner, 85-year-old Carroll Franklin Eckard, deceased.

They say his body was sent for autopsy, which revealed on Friday, Aug. 21 that he died of a gunshot wound.

Eckard was retired from the military, having served in Vietnam and earned a Purple Heart, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Right now, we are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the homicide, and our investigation continues,” Capt. Shanon Smith said.

Anyone with information concerning Eckard’s death is asked to call Lt. Andy Manis or Detective Van Williams at the Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.