Deputies seek information on missing 18-year-old woman in Greenville Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Demetria Jackson (From: Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies are seeking info on a missing woman.

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of missing 18-year-old Demetria Jackson.

They say she was last seen at a residence on Palmetto Avenue Tuesday at about 4:45 a.m.

Deputies learned that Jackson was seen getting into a white 4-door sedan, carrying several bags.

Deputies request for anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME. 

