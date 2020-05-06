Deputies seek information on missing 18-year-old woman in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies are seeking info on a missing woman.

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of missing 18-year-old Demetria Jackson.

They say she was last seen at a residence on Palmetto Avenue Tuesday at about 4:45 a.m.

Deputies learned that Jackson was seen getting into a white 4-door sedan, carrying several bags.

Deputies request for anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.