Deputies seek info on missing man Paul Fairey in Greenville Co.

News
Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a missing person in Greenville County.

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing person who has not been seen in about one month.

They say Paul Burton Fairey, 39, is possibly around the area of Pendleton Street and Hwy 123. He might currently be homeless, deputies said.

His family indicated that he has not checked in with them in about a month. He is described as having tattoos on his neck and both shoulders.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME or the Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store