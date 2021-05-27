Deputies seek info on missing man Paul Fairey in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a missing person in Greenville County.

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing person who has not been seen in about one month.

They say Paul Burton Fairey, 39, is possibly around the area of Pendleton Street and Hwy 123. He might currently be homeless, deputies said.

His family indicated that he has not checked in with them in about a month. He is described as having tattoos on his neck and both shoulders.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME or the Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210.