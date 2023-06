Deputies need help identifying this person. (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying a person of interest in a reported breaking and entering with larceny.

The crime was committed at The Spot, a convenience store on Smokey Park Highway.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information to contact Detective M.W. Hutchinson at (828) 250-4494.