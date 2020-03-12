Deputies seek information on burglary at Greenville Co. hotel

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies are seeking information on burglary and larceny suspects.

The pictured suspect and vehicles were involved in a burglary and larceny at the Best Western at 5009 Pelham Road, deputies say.

(Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

On February 11, 2020, at approximately 4:45am, a light blue suv and dark colored pickup truck pulled up in front of room #115 as the suspect, who is seen standing in the doorway, entered the unlocked room and then exited carrying a t.v. The suspects then left the area.

We ask for anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Investigator Threlkeld at 864-417-8317 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.