OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help looking for a shoplifting suspect.

The incident happened on Dec. 10, 2019 at the Seneca Walmart.

Deputies are seeking to identify the pictured subject.

Deputies are seeking to identify this person accused of shoplifting. (Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

If you know who this person is, you’re asked to contact the Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office.