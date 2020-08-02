Deputies seek public’s help finding Mountain Rest woman reported missing

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a Mountain Rest woman who has been entered missing into the National Crimes Information Center database.

Deputies say 39-year-old Teresa Dawn Witt was last seen getting into a silver 2012 Kia Forte between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 28. She was in the parking lot of a business on Highway 123 at Wells Highway.

Teresa has not had any contact with her family since that time. She was reported missing by a family member Saturday, the sheriff’s office said.

According to information obtained by deputies, Teresa left willingly and may be in the company of a man. At this time, deputies do not believe that foul play is involved. The Sheriff’s Office would like to hear from Teresa to make sure that she is okay and safe.

Anyone with any information is welcome to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111.