Deputies seek public’s help locating missing 27-year-old near Pisgah National Forest

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 27-year-old Asheville man.

Deputies say Chad Seger was last known to have been in the Black Balsam area of Pisgah National Forest on Monday, Oct. 12. His car was found in the Black Balsam park parking lot, according to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.

They ask if anyone has been hiking anytime this week in the Black Balsam, Sam Knob, Mountains to Sea area of the Pisgah National Forest and have seen Chad Seger or have any information on his whereabouts, to contact the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at 828-452-6600.