Deputies seek second suspect in shooting of homeless man near Seneca

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a second suspect after a homeless man was shot near Seneca on Monday.

39-year-old Justin Patrick Picard (also known as Patrick “Hype” Wallace) is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

Deputies are looking for 39-year-old Justin Picard. (Picture: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said evidence gathered during the investigation resulted in the arrest of Robert Martain Robertson, 18, of Seneca, at around 5:22 p.m. Tuesday.

If you have seen Picard or have information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC and leave an anonymous tip.