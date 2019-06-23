Deputies seek shooter after 3 killed, 1 injured in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police are looking for a person who they say shot 4 people, killing 3, early Sunday morning.

According to the Abbeville County Coroner, Abbeville City Police responded to the scene of a shooting at Hickory Height Apartments on Cambridge Street at 3:09 a.m.

4 shooting victims were found inside an apartment. 2 of the victims were deceased upon arrival, according to the coroner.

Those victims have been identified as 62-year-old Shirley Jean Jones and 26- year-old Steven Tinch.

The remaining 2 victims were transported to area hospitals, the coroner said.

One of those victims, 24-year-old Johntavier Moss, died at Self Regional Healthcare.

Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of the individual in the photo below.

This person is a possible suspect in a shooting in Abbeville.

Anyone with information on this individual’s whereabouts and/or his identity is encouraged to contact the Abbeville Police Department immediately at 864-366-5832 or by dialing 911.

SLED, Abbeville City Police Department and Abbeville County Coroners Office are still investigating the incident.

Autopsies will be performed at a later date.

