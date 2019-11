GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies are seeking help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

The incident happened at the Family Dollar on Old Buncombe Road Nov. 14.

The suspect reportedly goes by the name β€œJamaica,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators ask for anyone with information regarding his identity to call Investigator Grubbs at 864-467-5593 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME and reference case #19-197157.