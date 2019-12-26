Deputies seek person who drove through Henderson Co. courthouse gate

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Then Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person who drove though a courthouse security gate.

On Christmas morning, an unknown person operating what appears to be a dark colored Subaru Forester crashed through a security gate at the Henderson Co. Courthouse on North Grove St.

An unknown suspect crashed into a security gate at the Henderson Co. Courthouse. (Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say the vehicle traveled at a high rate of speed from 3rd Avenue East into the courthouse parking lot, and through the gate for the secured parking area causing substantial damage to the gate and fence.



The operator of the vehicle then fled the scene.

It is unknown if this was the result of impaired/ reckless driving or intentional.

Deputies advise that the vehicle should have front end damage and a broken rear taillight on the driver’s side.



Anyone with information regarding this incident, the location of the vehicle, or the identity of the operator is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828.697.4911.