GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Arson Unit is seeking information about brush fires that were set along the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, there have been six incidents that happened between April 19 and May 11 between Roe Ford Road and Edwards Street in Travelers Rest.

Brush Fire (Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies believe that most of the fires occurred sometime after midnight and into the early morning hours.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.