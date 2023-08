ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects who have been breaking into vehicles.

According to deputies, the suspects broke into at least two vehicles in a neighborhood on Blythwood Drive in Piedmont.

Deputies are asking drivers to stay aware and to lock their doors.

If you have any information regarding the break-ins, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400.