GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies in Greenville County seized over 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office interdiction team made a traffic stop on I-85 southbound near Augusta Road and seized roughly 150 pounds of marijuana.

Deputies seized roughly 150 pounds of marijuana on I-85 Thursday morning. (Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

They say it was being trafficked through the county.

No suspect information has been released at this time.