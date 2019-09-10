Deputies seize 4 lbs of meth, 3.5 lbs of marijuana during search in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Special Investigations Division deputies found drugs while following up on a suspect who fled from a traffic stop.

Deputies said they responded Thursday and found a woman at the address on Whiten Road. After making contact with the woman, deputies started an investigation.

After finding evidence, deputies obtained and executed a search warrant a the property.

During the search, deputies found approximately four pounds of methamphetamine, three-and-a-half pounds of marijuana, a stolen gun and $34,900 in cash.