GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Directed Patrol Unit seized multiple drugs while executing a search warrant in the Crooked Creek community.

During the search, deputies found 100 grams of crack cocaine, 2.5 grams of cocaine, 27.3 grams of methamphetamine, 3.3 grams of heroin and 1.8 grams of marijuana. They also seized two illegally possessed firearms and $30,000 in cash.

The sheriff’s office has not released any names or charges related to the search warrant.