Deputies seize over $43K worth of meth in Polk Co.

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies have arrested a man and seized over $43K worth of meth in Polk County.

On Thursday, deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle call at Silver Creek Rd. and Bishop Lane.

Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the State Highway Patrol responded to the area.

Deputies located a disabled Chevrolet Trail Blazer displaying a dealer tag sitting off the road. Deputies got out with William Andrew Lee Morgan, 24, of Mount Pleasant, NC.

William Morgan

Deputies searched the vehicle after K9 Karak indicated it, and located approximately 876 grams of suspected Methamphetamine in a backpack.

Deputies say the street value is approximately $43,800.00.

Morgan was arrested and charged with several felony drug and weapons charges.

He is being held in the Polk County Detention Center under an $188,000.00 secured bond.