Deputies seize over 700 grams of meth, $10K in Laurens Co.

Over 700 grams of meth, over $10,000 was seized by Laurens Co. deputies. (Laurens County Sheriff’s Office)

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after deputies seized over 700 grams of methamphetamine and $10,000 in Laurens County.

On Friday, Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies accompanied SLED to a residence on Knighton Chapel Road in reference to a person wanted by Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies observed a motorcycle behind the residence that matched the description of a stolen motorcycle.

They say the wanted subject Michael Edward Gonzales did come out of the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

After securing a search warrant for the property due to the confirmed stolen motorcycle and an admittance of illegal narcotics being inside the residence, deputies discovered a bag containing multiple bags of an off-white crystal-like substance, two firearms, and a large sum of cash, deputies said.

“This is a great example and result of agencies working together. I thank all involved for their hard work in removing this cancerous activity from our county,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said.

The methamphetamine weighed approximately 747 grams and over $10,000 was seized.

Michael Edward Gonzales was taken into custody by Spartanburg County due to outstanding warrants. He will be charged with the following in Laurens County:

-Possession of Stolen Vehicle, Enhanced

-Trafficking in Meth, 400 Grams or More

-Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Violent Felony

-Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime