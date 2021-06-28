Deputies seize over 700 grams of meth, $10K in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after deputies seized over 700 grams of methamphetamine and $10,000 in Laurens County.
On Friday, Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies accompanied SLED to a residence on Knighton Chapel Road in reference to a person wanted by Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies observed a motorcycle behind the residence that matched the description of a stolen motorcycle.
They say the wanted subject Michael Edward Gonzales did come out of the residence and was taken into custody without incident.
After securing a search warrant for the property due to the confirmed stolen motorcycle and an admittance of illegal narcotics being inside the residence, deputies discovered a bag containing multiple bags of an off-white crystal-like substance, two firearms, and a large sum of cash, deputies said.
“This is a great example and result of agencies working together. I thank all involved for their hard work in removing this cancerous activity from our county,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said.
The methamphetamine weighed approximately 747 grams and over $10,000 was seized.
Michael Edward Gonzales was taken into custody by Spartanburg County due to outstanding warrants. He will be charged with the following in Laurens County:
-Possession of Stolen Vehicle, Enhanced
-Trafficking in Meth, 400 Grams or More
-Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Violent Felony
-Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime