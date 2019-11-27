Deputies step up efforts to solve man’s murder

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Violent crime investigators went door to door Tuesday in the Arkwright area of Spartanburg County looking to generate tips in a more than two month long murder investigation.

The sheriff’s office invited 7 News cameras as violent crime investigators knocked on doors near 220 Woodlawn Avenue.

Lt. Kevin Bobo, Public Information Officer with the department, said investigators are hoping to generate leads in the murder of Melvin Bivings, known in the neighborhood as “Dino.”

Bobo said on September 7th, EMS and deputies were called to a mobile home where a landlord found Bivings face down in a puddle of blood.

Investigators said the call came in as a report of a man who had fallen but they determined his injuries were not from a fall and that the man had been shot.

Bobo said they’ve had very little to go on in an area of the county that can be difficult to get people to talk.

“There’s people who live near here that didn’t even know he had been killed until we told them,” said Bobo.

Flyers were handed out with information on Bivings and a $2,000 reward for a tip that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous. The number is 1-888-CRIME-SC.

People can also contact Inv. Megan Bennett at 864-503-4608.