Deputies still searching for 4 men in property crime ring

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – An overnight chase in Anderson County ended with a crash and arrest, but the suspect is facing more charges. Deputies tell 7News he’s tied to a property crime ring and a group of crimes that have happened over the last few weeks.

“So he was involved in some of the crimes that have been going around Pelzer, Piedmont, Williamston and Easley area. He was one of the ones we identified for a stolen vehicle, not related to the one he was in last night,” said Sgt. JT Foster with Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Riffle is just one of five suspects involved in this property crime ring.

“I want to say we got hit about three o’clock Thursday morning,” said Rachel Davenport who’s family owns Trinity Metal Buildings in Williamston.

Davenport said she’s out more than $4,000 after her family’s business was the target of this ring.

“My son’s four wheeler, my son’s dirt bike, my niece’s dirt bike, my dad’s wallet and an employee’s laptop,” Davenport said.

Investigators said William Smith and Welborn Finley have warrants out for their arrest for this burglary, but they aren’t alone. Deputies are searching for Terry Jenkins for grand larceny and Matthew Holcombe for burglary, both in Piedmont.

While deputies tell 7News property crime is down compared to this time last year, residents are fed up with this rash of break ins.

“I would love nothing more to have my stuff back, but being small like it was I’m liable to never see it again. I mean just get them off the streets, I’m tired of them taking stuff from people who are working their butts off for their family,” Davenport said.

Investigators ask if anyone knows the location of the four men still on the run to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.