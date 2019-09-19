Deputies: Suspect crashes into patrol car during chase in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was taken into custody Wednesday night after leading Anderson County deputies on a chase.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy tried to stop a Nissan at about 8:30 p.m. for reckless driving on Moores Mill Road in Piedmont.

The driver did not pull over and a chase started, deputies said.

Deputies used tire deflation devices to flatten the driver’s tires.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed while attempting to turn onto Ivy Circle in Anderson with four flat tires, deputies said. The driver then backed into one of the ACSO patrol vehicles while trying to get away, causing minimal damage.

Deputies said the driver refused to get out of the vehicle. Deputies entered the vehicle to get the driver out. While deputies were attempting to get the driver out, the driver reached for a gun in the passenger side of the car.

After the driver reached for the gun, an ACSO K9 was used to get the driver out, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver was then taken into custody without further incident.

The driver was taken to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies will continue to investigate and charges are pending at this time.