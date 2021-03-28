Deputies: Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Sunday night, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to South Mills River Road in the Mills River community in Henderson County just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday regarding a subject making suicidal threats.

Upon arrival the deputies attempted to communicate with the individual when the suspect “displayed a handgun in a threatening manner toward the officers.”

The release states that upon the threat officers discharged their weapons and, after disarming the suspect, began providing medical attention.

The suspect was airlifted to an area hospital and their condition is currently unknown.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating. The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave which is customary in an officer-involved shooting.

