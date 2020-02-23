Deputies, US Marshals arrest wanted NC man after standoff in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office assisted the US Marshals service on Saturday with the apprehension of a fugitive from North Carolina.

Sheriff Mike Crenshaw says that SWAT team members assisted the Marshals service on Douglas Drive, which is in the Timberlake One subdivision near Townville and Coneross Creek.

The Sheriff says that officials from Transylvania County, NC informed the Sheriff’s Office that 29-year-old Douglas Aaron Holcomb may be located in the Timberlake One subdivision.

SWAT team members assisted the Marshals service on Douglas Drive. (Picture: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Crenshaw says that the first deputies arrived on scene around 8:40 a.m. and were joined by members of the Marshals service.

Deputies were informed that Holcomb was reportedly armed and had access to body armor.

Officers attempted to make contact with Holcomb but determined he had barricaded himself inside of the home.

According to Sheriff Crenshaw, a female came out of the residence just after 1:30 p.m. and informed deputies that Holcomb was armed.

She was turned over to the Marshals service as attempts to reach Holcomb continued.

Gas and chemical ordinances were deployed inside of the residence in an attempt to force Holcomb out and end the standoff.

Holcomb exited the residence around 4 p.m. and was taken into custody, according to Sheriff Crenshaw.

Holcomb will be transported to the Oconee County Detention Center where he will be served a Fugitive from Justice Warrant.

According to Sheriff Crenshaw, Holcomb will be turned over to the US Marshals service at a later time.

“The apprehension of criminals is dangerous anytime, but especially when there are reports that the subject is armed and dangerous as well as when the subject barricades himself inside of a residence or building,” Sheriff Crenshaw said. “Our deputies with the Sheriff’s Office, especially our SWAT teams, train for this type of scenario on a regular basis. It is our goal to bring this type of situation to a safe conclusion every time and we are thankful that the outcome was a safe one today not only for our officers but also for the suspect as well.”

Sheriff Crenshaw says that officers made sure that the general public or citizens were not in danger due to the incident.

After a search of the residence, no firearms were discovered by deputies.