Deputies warn of scam callers claiming to be Duke Energy

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office deputies are warning the community about a recent scam where callers falsely claim they are with Duke Energy.

Deputies said they received reports hat “Duke Energy” is calling customers threatening to turn off power in 30 minutes unless their overdue balance is paid off. Usually they ask you to buy some type of prepaid card, according to the sheriff’s office.

They say once you buy this card, they will ask you to read the card number to them over the phone. Once you read them the card number, they have access to the money and you cannot get it back.

“If ‘Duke’ calls you saying you have an overdue balance but you know you paid your bills, hang up and call the customer service number for Duke,” deputies said in a Facebook post. “If you are unsure if it is really Duke, google the number they called you from. It probably won’t come back as Duke Energy.”

They advise if you get that “weird feeling” and know something is not right, hang up and call Duke’s customer service number. They will tell you whether or not they actually called you, and if your power will be shut off.

Anytime you receive a call from a company telling you that you owe money and you know you don’t owe any money, the sheriff’s office recommends asking questions, listening to your gut and telling the company you will hang up and call a verified number.