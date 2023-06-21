RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said that they are searching for suspects that have broken into storage units.

Photo of Chevrolet Impala (Source: Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said that the two men were caught on camera breaking into storage units and stealing personal property in Rutherfordton.

According to deputies, the vehicle the suspects are using is a black 2006-2016 Chevrolet Impala with a temporary NC registration plate.

Anyone with information on the identity of the males or the location of this vehicle can contact Rutherford County Crimestoppers at (828) 286-tips.