Deputies: Woman flees officers with 3 kids

UNION Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A woman is accused of running from deputies with three children before a high-speed chase.

Union County deputies responded to a disturbance Wednesday at a home in the Carlisle community.

A sheriff’s office report says a woman, later identified as 36-year-old Ashley Michelle Yeary, fled into the woods with three children when deputies arrived on the scene.

Officers were setting up a search perimeter when an SUV almost hit an officer.

Another officer spotted the SUV nearby and had to travel 115 miles per hour to catch up to the speeding SUV, according to the report.

Deputies say the pursuit continued about two miles at 80 mph before the driver stopped.

Three “visibly upset” children were reportedly inside the SUV with a puppy. Deputies say the children, ages 8 through 10, had scratches on their arms and legs from being taken through the woods.

The state Department of Social Services responded and placed the children in a foster home, according to the report.

The report says Yeary faces charges of child endangerment, failing to stop for blue lights and driving under suspension.