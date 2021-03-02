Deputies won’t face charges from fatal July shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The deputies involved in the fatal shooting of a suspect last summer will not be facing charges.

Michael Culbertson was shot and killed by Greenville County deputies on July 11, 2020. According to his grandfather, deputies used Culbertson’s girlfiend to lure him out of the woods after a long manhunt.

The Sheriff’s Office said Culbertson was armed when deputies shot him. Sheriff’s Office records show five deputies shot at culbertson.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement division was called in to investigate, as they are with all deputy-involved shootings in Greenville County. Solicitor Walt Wilkins said that based on the information provided in the investigation, he concluded there is insufficient evidence to support criminal charges that could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

The deputies involved were cleared in an internal investigation.

“After a stringent review, our office has determined that Culberton’s actions led to the deputy’s taking the necessary force that unfortunately led to his death,” Sheriff Hobart Lewis said last summer.

