Deputies work to ID armed robbery suspect in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Henderson County deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Deputies said they received a panic alarm call at about 10:35 a.m. Sunday from El Charrito Tienda Mexicana store on Dana Rd.

Officers determined that an unknown suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun and demanded money. They say the suspect then fled the business with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers were able to obtain photos and video of the suspect and suspect vehicle from the video surveillance system.

Deputies are working to ID an armed robbery suspect in Henderson Co. (HCSO)

Deputies are working to ID an armed robbery suspect in Henderson Co. (HCSO)

The suspect is described as a tall, slender male who was wearing a mask, dark- colored shirt, and dark- colored pants.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be an older model Honda with a missing rear or damaged rear quarter panel.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this individual is ask to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828.697.4911 or use the “Submit A Tip” feature of our mobile app.