Deputy cleared by GCSO Internal Affairs after Simpsonville shooting, AG investigating

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County deputy who was involved in a shooting has been cleared by the sheriff’s office Internal Affairs Division.

Deputy Kevin Azzara shot homeowner, Dick Tench, at his Simpsonville home on June 14 while responding to a panic alarm call at the house.

In the initial statement, the sheriff’s office said the homeowner had opened the door and pointed a gun at the deputy. The sheriff’s office later retracted that part of the statement after releasing body cam footage of the incident.

“After a full internal investigation, this statement has proven to be inaccurate and we retract that portion of the original statement,” Lt. Jimmy Bolt said in a press release.

“The video’s clear,” Tench’s attorney Beattie Ashmore said. “He never opened his front door. He was shot through the window of his front door as he stood in his own home.”

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday the deputy did not violate any of the sheriff’s office’s policies.

While the sheriff’s office’s Internal Affairs Division cleared their investigation, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said their investigation is ongoing.

The deputy will continue to work on administrative duty, according to the sheriff’s office.