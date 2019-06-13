Deputy disciplined in use of force case in Greenville Co.





GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials released video of an incident last month involving a man who was wanted out of Florida.

We reported earlier that Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a K-9 officer arrived at a home on Columbia Avenue on April 28 to attempt to locate Kevin Leroy Scott White, 47, who was wanted for probation violation out of Florida.

When deputies arrived, they spotted White driving up the yard on a moped. The sheriff’s office said White saw deputies and ran into a nearby wooded area.

Deputies and the K-9 started to track White, and eventually found him hiding inside of a dishwasher unit that was underneath a porch at a nearby mobile home park.

We reported earlier that White was bitten by a K-9 on his side and during the bite investigators say the K-9 handler lost his footing which resulted in slack on the leash. The K-9 released his bite on White’s side before biting him in the back of the head, according to the sheriff’s office.

White was taken to the hospital for treatment, was admitted and was later released. He was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center.

White was charged with failure to stop for blue light, driving under suspension, failure to register a motor vehicle, reckless driving, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and resisting arrest.

The K-9 handler, Deputy Kenneth Sandefur, was placed on administrative leave after the incident and SLED was called in to investigate any possible violations of the law, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office told 7News Wednesday evening that Sandefur has returned to duty.

The Office of Professional Standards disciplined him for violation of excessive use of force and violation of rules and regulations 20.10 knowledge of laws and regulations.

Sandefur was removed from the K-9 division and suspended for 40 hours, according to the sheriff’s office.

