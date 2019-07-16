Deputy dragged by vehicle during chase in Anderson Co., 3 in custody

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a deputy was injured after he was dragged by a vehicle deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on in Anderson Tuesday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies tried to stop the vehicle around Michelin Boulevard and the driver failed to stop.

A chase occurred and deputies were able to use a tire deflation device to end the chase.

According to the release, the driver, while still trying to leave the scene with two flattened tires, hit a sheriff’s office patrol vehicle and one of the deputies was dragged a short distance.

The deputy received minor injuries.

Sheriff’s Office officials said three people were taken into custody.

No other information was released.