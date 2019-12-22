Deputy impersonator stops woman in Haywood Co., pulls gun on her

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning after a woman reported that a deputy impersonator stopped her and pulled out a gun.

Deputies say they responded to the area of Dellwood Rd. and County Rd. in reference to a suspicious incident on Sunday.

The caller had been pulled over by a silver dodge charger with white strobe lights, according to dispatch officials.

The suspect pulled a gun on the caller and told her to exit the vehicle.

The victim was traveling down Dellwood Rd. when she saw a 2012-2014 silver Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows approaching in the oncoming right lane of traffic.

The victim stated as she passed the Quality Plus gas station, the Charger made a U-turn behind her. The vehicle caught up to her just before the Dish Barn.

The victim said she believed it to be law enforcement, although she observed white strobe lights inside the vehicle located approximately where the sun visors would be.

She pulled into the vacant parking lot of the Dish Barn, and watched closely as the man walked toward her vehicle to gather information.

The victim stated the man was wearing a black button up collared shirt, black “mechanics” cargo pants, black Nike tennis shoes and a “silver badge that looks just like yours,” referencing the deputy taking the report.

She said the man was approximately 6’ 4” and 250 lbs with a muscular build. She stated the man did not have anything on his belt other than a holster and a gun.

The woman stated when the man got to her window, he pulled his gun on her and told her to “get out of the car.”

The victim said her vehicle was still in drive and she pushed the gas pedal when she realized he was not law enforcement.

The woman stated the man took off running back to his car and chased after her. She eventually drove out of his sight.

The vehicle was last seen in the area of County Road, deputies said.

If you see a vehicle matching this description, you’re asked to call 911.

If you ever have concerns about a vehicle that is pulling you over, deputies say to call 911.